SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast.
Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
Isaiah Lee, owner of Leeson Real Estate Investment Firm, has more than 120 properties but manages close to 200. One of those is a historic 100-year-old home on Wichita Street. It recently underwent a makeover then the freezing weather caused the pipes to bust.
"We've got probably a little over two dozen phone calls between busted pipes, frozen pipes, frozen sewage lines, and of course some heating failures as well," Lee said of his properties.
Lee just filed a claim with his insurance company on the house to get the process going. When comparing this storm to the February 2021 storm, Lee says it's similar just without the snow and the ice. He says our area just isn't built for cold weather snaps.
"Our infrastructure is just not designed to handle these types of weather. It drops below freezing but slightly and it's not ever an extended period of time. So typically, like plumbing is around here, you know, 12 inches to 18 inches max deep in the ground," said Lee. "Sometimes you find out it's much shallower than that around 6 inches. Up north, when I was traveling, they want to 3 to 5 feet below ground. The ground just insulates it. The insulation is not up to par here. It's just like when you travel, and I was in Utah, they use swamp coolers instead of air conditioned like we use. It's just different codes and different specs and different things. We're just not designed to handle these types of weathers."
All of the hospitals under the Willis-Knighton Health System umbrella lost water pressure, putting into place emergency procedures like handing out bottled water for patients.
"Obviously, toilets don't necessarily flush throughout high-rise buildings when you don't have full water pressure," said Jerry Ivey, Willis-Knighton Health System's engineering and safety director. "That was probably and with last time one of the biggest disruptions. But we had bucket brigades and in things like that and dedicated bathrooms that work in an emergency, so it's gone fairly well."
Tuesday, everything was back in full operation at the hospitals, he said.