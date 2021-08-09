SHREVEPORT, La- Monday, the City of Shreveport's Property Standards team shared how they are working to reduce blight across the Shreveport. This was part of the #SaferShreveport campaign.
Environmental Court is the process they are using the get things done. Residents and owners could be summoned if their property isn't up to standard. Court is held twice a month, on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month. The city has been holding Environmental Court since February. Some issues addressed include clean up, inoperable vehicles, and securing structures. Once an inspector comes on site to inspect for violations, owners are given a certain number of days to correct the violation. If the inspector returns and it has not been corrected, owners will be summoned to Environmental court within 15 days. usually owners are ordered to correct the violation or the city will do it at the owners expense. Shanerika Flemings explained what happens if you are summoned to court.
"Judgments that we do pass down are binding, they are able to go and appeal them at the first Judicial District Court, here in Caddo Parish," said Flemings. "And if they do not abide by the judgment that we put in place, then there is a lien placed on their property as well. And so we do have the authority to grant binding judgments and they are enforceable,"
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor was in attendance. Blight is an issue she tackles as representative for her district, A.
"The environmental court is a very vital tool within our community," said Taylor. "And I want more of our constituents to know, and to report these properties and to report the property owners that are not taking care of our property. We have a responsibility here, and I want anyone regardless of what neighborhood that they live in, to live in a nice clean neighborhood," Taylor hopes to work with developers for land cleared by the city. Taylor said residents should expect additional ordinances coming soon from city council to assist with the effort surrounding blight.
Demolitions
40 structures in Shreveport are currently in line to be demolished. 75 structures in total are on their list for processing. Property Standards Director Terrance Green said the city is prioritizing buildings that have caught fire.
"As we go out into the city, every time we see a burned structure, every time something hits on the news, now we'll go ahead and address it immediately instead of waiting," said Green, "We'll let the homeowner or whoever's in charge of it, address it with us or come to court or then we'll demolish."
Prior to demolition, a courtesy letter will be sent out, owners are given 10 days to respond. If they appeal, they will be summoned to appear in Environmental Court.
If owners do not respond, the city will wait 30 days to demolish the property.
Make a report
If you would like to report property or contact you area's inspector you can call (318) 673-6200 or email the property standards director at terrence.green@shreveportla.gov
Possible issues handled by property standards according to Shreveportla.gov:
- Nuisance / Care of Premise - The city prohibits property that is occupied or unoccupied to have junk, trash, debris, building material, improper storage, appliances, car parts / dismantled vehicles, swimming pools in disrepair or neglected state, fallen dead trees or unsound fence(s).
- Residential Substandard Structure - A dilapidated house that does not provide adequate shelter and endangers the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens. Substandard structures may include those structures which have a roof caving in, structures that have been burned, structures with a deteriorated porches, walls, steps, garage or shed. and those in severe need of protective treatment.
- Inoperable Vehicles - Any motor vehicle incapable of being moved under it's own power.
- Bill Dispute - Any questions concerning bills or liens for Property Standards violations.
- Non-residential Substandard Building - A non-residential building shall mean a building which is primarily designed and/or zoned for commercial and public purposes. No person, owner, party-in-interest, agent, or tenant shall occupy, lease or sublease any building or structure designed or intended to be used for nonresidential purposes located within the corporate limits of the City of Shreveport which endangers the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens.
- Disputing Ownership - Does not currently own, sold the property, or never owned the property.
- Overgrown Property - City Ordinance requires grass and weeds not to exceed 12 inches in height.
- Securing - Any vacant dwelling, building, or structure that has open windows, open doors or missing windows, and doors which are potentially dangerous to the safety of any person.
- Boat Houses and Piers - No person shall lease or sublease, or otherwise use any boathouse or pier for the purpose of living or sleeping or otherwise maintain any such property within the corporate limits of the City of Shreveport which does not comply with the ordinance. If a boathouse has become deteriorated as a result of exposure to the environment, wind, rain, or fire damage; or the roof, windows, doors or portions of the structure are not capable of protecting the building and/or its contents from the weather or the structure cannot be used for its intended purpose. If a pier has become structurally deteriorated, in danger of collapse, cannot withstand the forces of nature, or is not capable of supporting the load with normal use, may cause to be placed thereon.