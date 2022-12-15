SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport said in a Dec. 5 news release that 2022 property tax notices had been mailed. But that wasn't quite the case.
KTBS learned Wednesday there was a delay in printing the tax bills. But today, city officials said in another news release the tax notices have been printed and mailed. Payments can be made immediately as Dec. 31 is the deadline to avoid interest.
Notices can be viewed online at www.shreveportla.gov. Taxpayers may also use the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system that allows payment to be paid over the phone. Additionally, a scannable QR code is now displayed on notices to allow for immediate payment online.
The following options are available for payments:
• Online – Visit www.shreveportla.gov to pay via credit/debit card or electronic check.
• Phone – Dial 888-265-3719 to make payments over the phone via credit/debit card or electronic check.
• Mail – Make checks payable to COS-AV TAX. Account number(s) must be written on all checks/money orders. Payments accompanied by a self-addressed, stamped envelope will receive a returned receipt. Mail to: City of Shreveport Revenue Division P. O. Box 30040 Shreveport, La., 71130
• Overnight Payment Drop - The city has installed an external payment drop box. It is located on the wall near the entrance of Government Plaza. Customers may drop property tax payments, water bill payments, and occupational license tax payments that do not require staff assistance. Write the account number on the check or money order. Do not pay by cash. Payments received after 8 a.m. in the drop box will be processed on the next business day.
• In-Person – Payments can be made at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All payments must include a copy of the tax bill. A $2 printing fee will be charged to duplicate a bill. Those making payments on multiple accounts must have their total calculated and check written before reaching the cashier counter.
All qualifying overpayments have been applied to accounts for this year’s bill, the city said in the release.
Residents will find other details on tax notices with a menu of itemized descriptions, including street improvements, water and sewer, and police and fire personnel.