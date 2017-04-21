Shreveport is willing to sacrifice a park in the Allendale neighborhood to make way for the Interstate 49 connector.
The city will close Swepco Park, an overgrown, hilly location dotted with trees. In 2016, the city removed playground equipment and other amenities from the park.
Swepco Park sits in the middle of one of two proposed routes for the connector. The first route would take the interstate through the heart of Allendale. The second would follow Interstate 220 and State Highway 3132, looping around the city to the west and south.
A decision on the route could come by this fall.