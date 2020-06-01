SHREVEPORT, La - For the next 43 days, protesters in Shreveport will make their voices heard.
They're taking a stand against police brutality and injustice.
They held a rally on Monday at the Shreveport Police station.
Though there was a lot of anger, every here voiced their concerns in a peaceful way.
It started around 10 am and lasted about an hour and a half.
Organizers, pastors, and attorneys all spoke in favor of demanding justice and accountability of police.
It's all in response to George Floyd and other black people across the country who died at the hands of the police.
Organizers plan to peacefully protest for the next 43 days.
They say it's because Brent Mason, the officer who recently made comments on George Floyd's death, has 45 days of investigation.
According to their private Facebook group, that could mean rallies, marches, and boycotting businesses.