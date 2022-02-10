SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport pup will make his on-air debut as he's featured in the 18th Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Birch was adopted into the Lattier family on Thanksgiving Day 2021 from Ninna's Road to Rescue. Ninna's Road to Rescue is a non-profit organization in Benton that rescues and re-home small-breed dogs and a handful of cats within the Northwest Louisiana area.
Birch's mother came to Ninna's Road to Rescue pregnant with four puppies. After she had given birth, all four puppies were cast into the Puppy Bowl and Birch was selected as a cast member.
"He was the only one that haven't been adopted out of the liter and I saw him and thought he was cute," said Ashley Lattier, adoptive mother of Birch. "He's very active and has a great sense of humor that's for sure."
"He's very sweet, has a great personality and makes us laugh a lot," said Martin Lattier, adoptive father of Birch.
When asked about her expectations of Birch within the Puppy Bowl, Ninna Lopez said that Birch will kick doggy butt and make Louisiana proud.
"He's gonna make touchdowns, field goals and he's gonna tackle, " said Ninna Lopez, Founder of Ninna's Road to Rescue.
The 18th Puppy Bowl premieres Sunday, February 13 at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet and can be streamed on Discovery Plus. Click here to learn more about Ninna's Road to Rescue and how you can adopt and become a volunteer.