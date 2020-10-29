SHREVEPORT, La. -- Garbage trucks rolling all over the city are doing more than just hauling trash. They're helping the city work toward the goal of universal internet.
In what's believed to be the first such program in the nation, the city's technology team has hooked up mini-computers with GPS trackers to trash trucks. The gizmos detect where homes are hooked up to the internet -- and where they're not.
The data generates an interactive map. Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson points to yellow and other bright colored tiles on the map that indicate where more homes are paying for an internet connection. Black tiles are areas where few homes are connected.
The map Hanson displayed showed that many homes in the city west of Interstate 49 -- in poorer neighborhoods -- are much less connected. The city will use this to hopefully help form a public-private partnership to get everyone connected.
"I had to get this data for investors, for businesses, to see where the gaps are. Where's your fiber? Where is it not?" Hanson explained.
"All of those questions are hitting my desk now. And now I have the maps and the information to give them that shows them exactly who's buying and who's not right now, he added."
Hanson says this is ultimately about economic development and jobs in Shreveport. He points to statistics showing that remote work has risen 45 percent over the last five years. And, especially in the age of COVID-19, Hanson says employers have found that telecommuters are more productive.
"Remote computing jobs could be the fastest way we bring in more tax dollars to our city," Hanson says. "Without even convincing an employer to buy a building, move here, do all those things, we could be working with employers outside of our state very easily if we were known to have reliable remote workforce."
Hanson says it's not known how much money the city would have to invest in a universal internet partnership.
"Maybe it's zero," he said.
Hanson says the tracking program on the garbage trucks cost about $5,000.
You can learn much more about how Shreveport is trying to bridge its digital divide by clicking here.