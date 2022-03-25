SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council has been discussing new law to help bring an end to the catalytic converter thefts occurring throughout the city and the country. As a result, two laws are now actively in effect in the city of Shreveport:
- To make it illegal to possess or sell more than one catalytic converter that does not belong to the seller.
- To make it unlawful, without proper licensing, for any reasonable person or business to purchase catalytic converters.
Catalytic converters are the target of theft due to the precious metals, including platinum, rhodium and palladium, which can be melted down and sold for high prices due to the rise in value since the year 2020.
Police Chief Wayne Smith praised the council and Mayor Adrian Perkins for agreeing with this plan.
"I appreciate this order for putting some teeth in holding these businesses accountable." Smith said. "I think it is just atrocious when churches go out to pick people up in their vans on Sunday morning, and the catalytic converter is stolen. Also, nursing homes getting ready to take people to the hospital and places, and their vehicles have been vandalized."
With these new laws, the city hopes to see a depletion and change in these thefts of catalytic converters.
Any violation of these laws includes the first fine of $500 or up to five-days jail time, whereas subsequent charges the fine could be as high as a $1,000 fine and up to 60-days in jail.