SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a triple digit high for the 23rd time this year! The afternoon temperature was 100 which was 4 degrees above the 30 year average and 9 below the record set in 2011.
On average, Shreveport reaches 100 about 10 times per year (last 30 years). The record is 63 measured back in 2011!
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also observed triple digit heat on Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of their highs.
Readings as high as 102 were felt in many locations including Haworth, OK (Steven Carter)...Redwater, TX (Chuck Kamm)...Atlanta, TX (Bryan Loper) and Fulton, AR (Tommy Lowe).
In the center part of the area, max temps also reached 102 in Sarepta, LA (Bob Britton) and Homer, LA (Wayne Hatfield).
Temperatures were even higher in the metro area. John Grubb in Benton recorded 105. Just east of there near Cypress Lake, Jeff Moody saw 104.
Southern sections were hot too with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Leslie Smith in Hawkins had 103 followed by Michelle Gullette with 102. The cool spot occurred in Clarence, LA according to Barry Howard with a high of 98.
