SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record.
10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records from the Shreveport National Weather Service. The record was 63 set back in 2011.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 plus degree heat across the ArkLaTex today:
On a hot note, Steven Carter of Haworth, OK recorded the hottest weather on Monday with a high of 103 degrees.
Thanks weather watchers for your information.