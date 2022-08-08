SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011.
Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat. Here are their reports.
Of the 30 reports from Monday afternoon, 23 were above 100 degrees. In the northern sections, Chuck Kamm in Redwater, TX had the hottest at 102 degrees.
Across the central part of the ArkLaTex, Richard White had the highest also at 102 degrees
Bob Fentress in Belleview, LA not only had the hottest afternoon temperature across the metro area, but he had top honors for all of the ArkLaTex.
Across Toledo Bend, John Henry in Coushatta recorded 102 as the hottest there.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your information. To join our group, register here. Then, send us your data.