BATON ROUGE, La. — AARP announced Thursday that Shreveport will receive a 2020 Community Challenge grant as part of the largest number of grantees to date with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide.
Shreveport Common, Inc., a historic blighted nine-block area located at the eastern edge of Shreveport’s HUD Choice neighborhood, is being transformed into a creative cultural community following a year-long creative place-making vision planning process.
The $25,000 grant will fund ADA compliant tables to complete the Art Bosque Food Truck Court with outdoor seating, giving neighbors and community a gathering place to connect with friends and embrace healthy living. Lighting, trash receptacles and directional signage will also be installed.