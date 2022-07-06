SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated 70 years of high-flying service with an announcement of new features to come. Among ongoing upgrades, three national chain restaurants are expected to open up inside the airport by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The new eateries will include Uno's Pizza, La Madeleine, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
"Today is not just a big day because we're celebrating a birthday here for our airport," said Mayor Adrian Perkins. "But today is a big day because we're also rolling out a lot of improvements. It's not just a birthday. Today we're celebrating economic development and growth overall."