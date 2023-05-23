SHREVEPORT, La. -- Memorial Day air travel is expected to be busier than before the start of the pandemic.
Over 170,000 more passengers are forecasted to fly nationwide than in 2019, according to AAA. Memorial Day is when airports gear up for the unofficial start of summer.
Locally, airport officials said their best advice is to arrive early for your flight.
"So one of the things we always want to want to remind passengers of, is to get here early," said Mark Crawford, airport business and development manager. "If you're traveling on Allegiant, you're supposed to be at the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure. If you're traveling on Delta, American, United, we always recommend at least one hour before the scheduled departure. Just to make sure everyone makes their flights. Most of our flights are full all the time, but especially this weekend, most likely at capacity. So there's not going to be necessarily extra seats available on a later flight to be able to move you in the event that you miss your original departure."
Nearly 3.4 million people are expected fly.