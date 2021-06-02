SHREVEPORT, La. -- Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season and this past weekend Shreveport Regional Airport saw thousands of passengers traveling through the airport.
While the number of people flying out over the weekend was down 18% compared to 2019, the TSA screened 4,860 people between Thursday and Monday this year. The TSA only screened 1,285 people during the five days of Memorial Day weekend in 2020.
“We are thrilled to see that ArkLaTex residents are again flying from Shreveport to destinations all over the country. As airlines continue to add flights and larger planes to our market, we encourage residents to continue to fly from Shreveport,” said Stacy Kuba, deputy director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.
The increase in travelers comes as Shreveport Regional sees additional service.
On Thursday, ultra-low cost carrier Allegiant launched nonstop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Flights operate on Sundays, select Tuesdays in July and Thursdays, with fares starting at $59 one-way.
Nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach began Friday and operates on Mondays and Fridays through Aug. 2. Fares start at $39 one-way.
Allegiant continues to offer year-round nonstop service to Las Vegas on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays this summer.
In July, year-round nonstop service to Los Angeles begins, with fares starting at $65 one-way.
American Airlines has ramped up their number of flights this summer to nine daily departures to Charlotte and Dallas.
Delta Air Lines is offering four daily departures to Atlanta in June.
In July, Delta upgrades to five daily flights, all with first class seating.
United Airlines offers three daily nonstop flights to Houston in June and upgrades to four daily Houston flights in July.
United hopes to resume its nonstop Denver flights this fall