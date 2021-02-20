SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Regional Airport has reopened to flights after being closed most of the week because of the winter storm and subsequent loss of water at the terminal facility.
The city's water and sewerage department restored water service to the airport complex Saturday afternoon, spokesman Mark Crawford said.
The airport, along with airline and rental car companies, will begin ramping up to normal operations.
For flight status, check directly with your airline for the most up-to-date information.
For rental car status, call the company about vehicle availability and hours of operation.
Flights started to be impacted on Monday as the winter storm rolled in. There were no flights in or out since Wednesday.