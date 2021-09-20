SHREVEPORT, La -- The global microchip shortage, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is delaying more than that new car you want. It's also keeping new garbage trucks the city of Shreveport needs from rolling in.
For the last month, ten rented garbage compactor trucks have been making the rounds in Shreveport. The city leased them for $440,000 from a company based in Tampa, Florida for six months. Hopefully by then, 18 new garbage trucks that the city ordered at the first of the year will arrive.
Public Works Director Gary Norman says he had to do something, since much of the city's fleet is old and breaking down. He says the pandemic has also slowed getting replacement parts.
"We couldn't risk being in a situation where couldn't provide the garbage service. There's some things you can delay. That's not one of them," Norman said.
Norman says the new trucks will replace 18 that are at least ten years old that need repairs, as parts are hard to get. Truck breakdowns have been blamed for delays in garbage pickup this year.
Norman says even those new trucks won't solve all the problems.
"We still got a lot of old trucks. We're doing the best we can with the trucks that we have. Even getting parts now, once the shelf stock ran out, we're finding it difficult to get some parts in a timely manner to be able to make the repairs we need to make," he said.
Norman says if the new trucks don't come in when the current lease is up, the city may have to renew.
The cost for those new trucks is almost $3 million.
Many types of industry are hurting because of the chip shortage. Acer, the world's largest manufacturer of laptop computers, says companies will be affected until at least half way through 2022, according to this report.