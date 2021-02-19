SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's mixed news on Shreveport's water crisis in the wake of historic winter storms that have caused water mains, lines and pipes to burst system wide. It's left many people without water for almost a week.
On Friday morning, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration said it expects to have most customers with some level of water pressure by the end of the day.
However, at a special city council meeting Friday evening, Louisiana State Representative Michael Pressly reported this on Facebook: "It was announced that some neighborhoods will not have water restored until at least Tuesday. Additionally, the water that is available through the Shreveport water system will need to be boiled to be safe to drink likely through the end of next week."
The Perkins administration wrote in a statement to KTBS that repairs will continue until all customers are back online at normal levels. It said work was completed Thursday night on two major distribution lines.
“City employees have been working around the clock to serve during these unprecedented weather conditions,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We will continue to work until water is restored to all customers.”
According to data from the city, of its 70,000 water customers, 30,000 were without water service at the peak of outages on Tuesday. By Friday morning, that number had been cut to 15,000.
The statement said city workers continue to search for leaks. If you spot one along water mains, or if you need water turned off because of a leak, call 318-673-7600.