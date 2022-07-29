SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport resident is objecting to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy for re-election and has put that challenge in the form of a lawsuit.
Francis Deal on Friday morning filed suit against Perkins, alleging the mayor used false information when he qualified for office last week.
Perkins listed his domicile address as 9605 Stratmore Circle, which is located in Precinct 113 in the city. That’s also where Perkins is registered to vote. It’s also the same address Perkins used when he qualified for mayor four years ago.
However, Perkins claims homestead exemption for his condo at 719 Marshall St., which is not in Precinct 113.
According to the lawsuit, state law says a person claiming homestead exemption “shall” register and vote in the precinct where that residence is located.
The filing of a false and/or inaccurate certification on a notice of candidacy form disqualifies the candidate, the lawsuit states.
“Thus, Perkins is not a ‘qualified elector’ under the laws of this State. Section 5.01 of the Shreveport City Charter states, ‘If the mayor ceases to be a qualified elector, his office shall be deemed vacant,” states the lawsuit.
Deal is not asking for a ruling on whether the office of mayor should be vacated, only on whether Perkins is a properly qualified candidate for public office.
Deal’s attorneys – Jerry Harper and Hugo Holland – are asking the court to set a trial for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A judge is expected to confirm or set a different date by day’s end.
-----
KTBS has reached out to Perkins’ campaign manager for a reaction to the lawsuit. This report will be updated when it’s received.