SHREVEPORT, La. - The United States’ has its first two deaths related to the coronavirus. Both lived in Washington State.
75 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S.
Churches in Shreveport are taking precautions and educating members about the virus.
Praise Temple Church minister and Nurse Latoya Williams it’s important to know the symptoms if you come in contact with someone with the virus.
She says the number one thing is people must first take care of themselves.
“If you’re symptomatic and having a fever or chill just anything symbolic of a cough you want to first be aware and maybe stay home until you can get to your physician to make the necessary steps to determine or not you are carrying the virus or even a cold,” Williams said.
Those taking flights are also taking safety risk as well.
KTBS 3 spoke to some passengers at the Shreveport Regional Airport Sunday and some said they saw passengers with mask on to protect themselves from the virus.
Others said that they are using hand sanitizer, keeping their hands away from their mouth and watching what they eat to prevent from getting the virus.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will discuss the state's preparations and response to the coronavirus Monday.