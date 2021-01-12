SHREVEPORT, La - One neighborhood near Cross Lake has seen sewage saturating the ground behind their townhomes about six times in recent years. Resident in that area is concerned about it and where that sewage eventually ends up. KTBS spoke with Randy Beechy, he is a Shreveport resident and the President of the Edgewater Homeowners Association. His conversations with local government regarding the issue have been pleasant but he wants to see the problem fixed. They say they are looking into it.
“We've been up against this sewage issue for at least three years now I believe,” said Beechy. Beechy's concerned for health reasons.
“This type of thing is everybody's sewage from the surrounding neighborhood,” said Beechy. And some flows into cross lake, the primary drinking water source for the City of Shreveport.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor weighed in, in a statement to KTBS:
"I learned about the situation after being tagged in a FB post. I immediately reached out to the originator of the post and to the W&S Dept. The department did go out to inspect. I believe W&S will work to resolve this issue to ensure all measures of safety are enacted,” stated Taylor.
“We're aware of the problem, Mayor Perkins is certainly aware of the problem and the sensitivity of it being close to cross lake and he has directed us to find a solution,” said Director of Shreveport Water and Sewerage William Daniel. “It’s in the consent decree that we are working on,” But Daniel says it is going to take a while for a permanent fix. They believe other projects completed in the past few years in that area may have escalated this issue. Meanwhile, the city sends crews out to clean the site when that happens. They also test water quality. Daniel said the lake has not been affected by this issue.
“But it doesn't fix the problem and that's really what we need,” said Beechy. I asked about a timeline for fixing this, Daniel mentioned that they could not provide a one yet as they are working on other projects under the consent decree. But he says they are prioritizing this and looking to make a permanent fix.
For now, the city asks that any citizens that see a sewage leak to call the Water & Sewerage line at 318-673-7600