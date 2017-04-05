It's fixed now, but Debbie Lambert ate the costs to fix her busted pipes back on February 13. That's a total of $7,500 in plumbing fees.
However, weeks later a next-door neighbor, Michael Awagu, was dealing with the same thing, but this time the Shreveport's Water and Sewerage Department took care of it.
"It was pretty bad. What happened [was] I came home one day, and I noticed a strange odor in our house. The city determined that it was their fault. and then they decided to dig up the back yard and our neighbor's yard as well," said Awagu.
Lambert says contractors hired by the City of Shreveport wrecked her fence and yard while fixing her neighbor's leak.
"They rolled over our fence. They dug some more over here and put a manhole in because they say they're expecting future problems--that it still wasn't fixed," said Lambert.
She says the contractor claims both her and her neighbor's plumbing were all connected.
"But the same thing was under our house. It was full of sewage too, and so we feel like it's still a city problem," said Lambert.
Now she wants the city to reimburse her the thousands she's spent on repairs.
Lambert says she reached out to city council members Michael Corbin and Jeff Everson.
They reached out to the city's water and sewage department--all were told there would be repairs by March 27th. That never happened.
Mayor Tyler's office issued the following statement detailing what happened:
"The customer called into our Emergency Dispatch Center on January 10th 2017 about a leak. Staff went out later that day to investigate. The customer wanted our staff to check for a leak under the home. Our staff told the customer that the City is only responsible for the water service from the City main to the water meter. Staff told the customer that they needed to hire a plumber to check for and repair their leak. According to staff, the plumber found a problem with the sewer piping beneath the house and had to replace plumbing inside, under and just outside of the home. In early February 2017, Emergency Dispatch was contacted about a sewer backup. Staff went out that evening to investigate. The sewer main was subsequently inspected by TV. A manhole was installed and the sewer main was repaired. The sewer main is located in an alley behind the residences. As a result of those repairs, the customers fence was removed. The repair of the yard and fencing that was needed after the sewer main work was completed is scheduled for this week."
- Africa Price, Director of Communications