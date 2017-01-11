Two Shreveport residents sentenced - for sex trafficking a young teenage girl.
The man and woman responsible were sentenced Monday - to over 20 years in prison.
Police say the story is - she thought she was coming to meet a potential boyfriend, but found so much worse.
Assistant to U.S. Attorney, Earl Campbell explains how she fell victim, "It started off on the social media platform, and then it escalated to an in-person meeting where she took a bus from Texas to Shreveport."
And when she got here - the 14-year-old was forced into prostitution."
Her offenders now face one count of sex trafficking of a minor, all because she had the courage to speak out and face them in court.
Tyrone Larry Smith is the one who lured her to Shreveport.
For that, Smith was sentenced extra - on one count of coercing or enticing a minor to travel to engage in prostitution.
If the girl resisted - he would hit and abuse her.
On top of the other charges, both defendants will serve 5 years of "supervised release", and will be registered as sex offenders.
Now to protect yourself and your young ones, Campbell dished out these tips:
"One of the most important things is be very careful about giving out your personal information: As far as your phone numbers, your address, your personal daily activities and what you do, information about you family members and so forth," because all that info helps offenders to easily locate and track you.
This is something you do not expect to come up in your own community, but unfortunately it reminds us that we need to be careful at all times, especially with our teens.
With January being "National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month" it is important to know that trafficking takes many forms - but targets the most vulnerable in our communities - our children, the disabled, and the poor.
Go to any one of these links, to learn more: justice.gov/humantrafficking, ovc.ncjrs.gov/humantrafficking, traffickingresourcecenter.org, projectsafechildhood.gov.