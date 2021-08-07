SHREVEPORT, La - A big turnout on day one of Shreveport residents getting paid to get vaccinated.
"It's not even ten o'clock and we already have right around 100 this morning. I'm just grateful that they will be able to receive this vaccination and protect themselves from this variant," said Tabatha Taylor, Shreveport City Councilwoman District 'A'.
One hundred dollars was on the table for Shreveport residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19. There was a line outside the David Raines Community Center before it even opened up. KTBS talked with some of the people in line about getting paid, while getting a shot.
"There's a line out here because are here to get the Covid-19 shot, but not only that they're paying everyone. But, the money is no the situation, it's to save your life at this point," said Debra Sharpley a Shreveport resident getting vaccinated.
"This stuff is serious, you should take advantage of this. Don't worry about it, it's not going to hurt you. Come out and take your shot, said John Ambler a Shreveport resident getting vaccinated.
These folks will have to come back on August 28th to get their second dose of the vaccine and pick up their second check for fifty bucks. Councilwoman Taylor also told KTBS, with the response they've seen today, she's sure there will be discussions about doing this again in the future.