SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”
Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com.
It has been stated the mom and pop restaurants of Louisiana are uniquely nostalgic and offer delicious food and unlike new restaurants they are seasoned with time and experience.
Bestingsla.com listed the 2022 top 10 best mom and pop restaurants ranging from the infamous Zydeco infused the zydeco infused T – Coons in Lafayette to the iconic Mother’s Restaurant in New Orleans.
The online magazine sites Cat Daddy’s Old School Cafés delicious soul food cuisine intertwined with the sound of Blues delivers old time Taste of the South.
Bridget Spurs, owner of the top 10 ranked Cat Daddy’s expressed her excitement and gratitude saying, “ I give God the glory, and the passion to continuous dedication to good food and sincere service to everyone these are some of the values my husband, Clarence Spurs aka Cat Daddy and I believed in at the beginning of opening our establishment.”
Eddie's Restaurant has also been featured on the Food Network and rated by Southern Living Magazine as one of the best soul food restaurants in the south.