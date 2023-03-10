Shreveport, La – The city has some explaining to do to its taxpayers after KTBS learned Friday that it's Real Time Crime Center cameras look to be a waste of money.
KTBS-3 News confirmed with two sources familiar with the city's system that the cameras that supply live video feeds to the city’s crime center are not in compliance with state and federal law and need to be replaced.
And even worse, both sources told KTBS city administrators were warned more than once that these cameras were not in compliance. But they were purchased anyway.
There are dozens of these cameras across the city.
The problem is that they are not secure. The cameras and camera system can be hacked into, and that is forbidden by federal and state law.
The cameras were installed under former Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration under great fanfare that the Real Time Crime Center would make an impact on crime in the city.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux addressed the problem on KEEL radio Friday morning.
"I don't think they are useful for anything because they are capable of being hacked into,” Arceneaux said. "We will probably eat them or sell them for scrap. We're looking at what our alternatives are."
There are still many unanswered questions like how many cameras are there? KTBS sources estimated between 50 and 90. And at what cost did the city buy them? KTBS-3 News will stay on top of this story to bring you answers.