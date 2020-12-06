A lot of contact sports have been put on hold in 2020, but if you're looking forward to that changing once we get a vaccine widely distributed around the ArkLaTex. Some people we talked with this weekend say real men and women play rugby.
"We are the oldest competing club in the city of Shreveport. We've been around since 1977. We have people from all walks of life, we have electricians, real estate agents, teachers, doctors, lawyers. This club is the most inclusive club I've ever been a part of and we get to compete, that's the best thing about it. Covid has given us a bit of a challenge, but we're making the best of it right now," said Kayne O'neal of the Shreveport Rugby Club.
The Shreveport Rugby Club is hoping to play a condensed schedule in 2021