SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Friday he is looking for any possible correlations in hiring between the four officers who were arrested since the beginning of 2020.
Delandro Washington faces a charge of improper telephone communications, improper language, and harassment. Jaquerus Turner is charged with domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Both officers were arrested on January 25.
Joshunna Jones was arrested on February 15. She faces domestic abuse battery charges.
Darius Morris was arrested Wednesday. He's facing an attempted second degree murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in the leg.
"Am I proud of that? No," Raymond said Friday. "But it does show that we’re holding our officers accountable. I expect us to represent everything that a good citizen and a good police officer should be."
All of these incidents took place when the officers were off duty.
Raymond said he was unable to establish any patterns between the arrests, but told KTBS he had requested information from human resources to look into hiring practices over previous years.
According to Raymond, the Shreveport Police Department switched from using its own officers to perform background checks on job candidates to using a third-party company in early 2018.
"Our investigators were having to put their criminal cases on hold while they were doing background checks for applicants," Raymond said.
The all four arrested officers are on leave, which Raymond said has put a strain on the department.
"There’s some shifts, some units that’s not fully staffed at this point," Raymond said, adding that the applicant pool of prospective police officers has dwindled in recent years.
"Certainly it’s a conversation to have in the near future," Raymond said. "Do we want to have no officers on the streets, or do we want to reduce those hiring standards to some degree in order to fill the ranks? At this point, we’ve been unwilling to reduce those hiring standards. We want to maintain quality law enforcement officers."