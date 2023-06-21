SHREVEPORT, La. - Power outages are impacting several businesses in the ArkLaTex.
Avalon Hair Salon is one of those businesses. If it wasn't for a generator, the owners would have been closed for almost a week.
The salon did have to close for 48 hours, which was about a $12,000 loss in revenue.
"This week for me, probably anywhere between $1,500 to $2,500. You do panic. I mean, it's a loss of income, but I'm a single mom. So, there's no fallback," said hair stylist Heather Harris.
Avalon Hair Salon owner Grace Anne Blake went to Texas to buy a generator at an expense of $4,000.
"It was exceptionally hard to find. We needed one that was at least over 8500 kilowatts. We found one that's 13,000 kilowatts. Locally, I found some smaller ones and people were selling them for exorbitant, exorbitant amounts of money," Blake said.
This is the first time the salon has ever needed a generator. It's never been without power for more than 48 hours.
The salon stylists did have some friends that offered a helping hand.
"I have a friend who owns a hair salon, the Red Door Salon. He called me on Sunday when he saw a post that I made that we were shut down for two days and that we were actively trying to figure out how to shift and to figure this crisis out. And he offered his salons. I knew I had a backup. That was a wonderful thing," said Blake.
The salon is working with limitations. Stylists are only using one blow dryer and one hot tool at a time.