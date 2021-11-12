SHREVEPORT, La- For over a decade, the city of Shreveport has been working to meet the demands of a consent decree reached with the Environmental Protection Agency to fix its sewage system.
What started out as a $350 million project, now will likely cost the city over a billion dollars. Because of this the city says they need more time and more money.
They have been in touch with the EPA, but have not reached any sort of agreement to change their timetable so far.
This issue is a result of poor maintenance of the city's sewage system that took place over the last fifty years. Rainwater seeps into the drainage system, overwhelming pumping stations.
Because of this, water is pushed back and seeps out through drains and manholes.
A small amount of sewage leaking is harmless, but a lot brings potential for a health crisis.
Mayor Perkins hopes to be able to receive funds from the latest congressional infrastructure bill, but for now, it is not clear whether that is yet a possibility.