SHREVEPORT, La. - Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle will be closed on Monday due to a power outage caused by recent storms.
Parents and staff will be notified when power is restored on campus.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.