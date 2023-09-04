SHREVEPORT, La. - Juvenile crime in Shreveport is the highest it has been since 1992.
Sadly, many of the victims of crime are juveniles and young adults.
At Woodlawn High School, they've had tremendous challenges managing grief among students, teachers, and staff because they've had so many students who have been victims of crime.
"We've been the hardest hit school probably in north Louisiana. we lost 21 kids to violence. and either they were current students, they were very recent graduates or Woodlawn was their last school of attendance. we've lost 21 students since January of 2020, " said Woodlawn High School principal Grady Smith.
There have been services in place to help students, but recently Woodlawn determined they needed to do more to help the teachers.
So, they created a calming room where teachers can de-stress.