SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen.
The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive.
The house was vacant and nobody was injured. It burned completely to the ground.
There has been a rash of these kind of fires in Shreveport recently. On Sept. 25, there were vacant house fires on Fairy Avenue and Karen Street. Three days later, another one on the 900 block of Sam Fertitta Drive.
"The people that own these homes need to make sure they are secure. With each one of these they may have been missing boards, but there was access to many of these vacant homes. So to the people who own these vacant properties, you need to make sure these properties are boarded up and you decrease the amount of access to those homes," Fire Chief Clarence Reese said.
"If you live near a vacant home and you see someone entering and exiting that home and you know they're not supposed to be there, certainly call the Shreveport Police Department. We want to make sure these properties are safe because at the end of the day when these homes catch fire they put our firefighters at risk and also those neighbors at risk. If you see something, say something," said Reese.
The chief also said as it gets colder his department usually sees an uptick in these types of fires.