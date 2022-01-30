Shreveport sees three shootings over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La.-According to the Shreveport patrol desk this weekend Shreveport saw three shootings. The first one happened on Saturday around 4 P.M. in 4100 block of Joplin Avenue where one victim was shot in the face and chest.
The second shooting of the weekend happened before noon, and KTBS is still working on getting more details on what happened.
Lastly, the third shooting occurred today around 4 pm where a male victim said he was walking alone on Rutherford street and Highland when we was shot in the leg.