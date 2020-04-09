SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport senior care facility is working hard to keep residents and staff safe as the virus hits there. Three residents and three staff members at The Glen tested positive. The residents have been isolated, and the staff members have been quarantined off-site. The residents with the virus are being treated by the skilled nursing staff.
During this self-isolation period, staff members are doing what they can to bring joy to residents. Like playing music, giving out care packages, and residents can get books from the library. Residents have daily wellness checks and screenings. Those in skilled nursing are screened at least three times a day. All residents have been given fabric masks. Employees are screened when they arrive, and they also have face masks.
Family members aren't allowed to visit, but can drop off care packages. Staff members are helping with video chats, and some family have window visits with their loved ones.
Rhonda Anglin, Chairwoman of the Glen Board of Directors, shared this statement: “The skill and ability of the Glen staff has been superior. I am confident in the service this outstanding team has displayed throughout the immeasurable responsibility they have taken on. In times like these, I look back on the Glen’s 120-plus-year history and take pride in this organization’s ability to persevere and become even stronger.”