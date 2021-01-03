SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a morning shooting that left two people dead and three others injured Sunday, January 3.
The shooting happened around 3:28 a.m. near Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street.
According to the police, two groups of males allegedly shot at each other in a parking lot, hitting five different people.
Two of the victims drove to Randolph Street after the shooting. That's where officers found them. One victim died at the scene. The second victim later died at the hospital.
Three other people were left with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made for the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.
