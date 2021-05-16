UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a teen shot and killed Sunday morning.
According to the coroner's office, Antonio Roberson of Shreveport, 15, was shot and killed just after 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Portland Ave. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m.
The teen was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison.
Roberson's death will remain under the investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
---
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the call of a shooting at the 2100 block of Portland Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. to find one 15-year-old boy had been shot multiple times.
According to officers, three boys were walking along Portland Avenue when someone got out of a silver car that pulled up behind the boys and started shooting at them and hitting one 15 year old multiple times.
Police estimated around 15 to 20 fired shots.
Police say there is no suspect, the investigation is ongoing.
-----
If you have any information on this shooting or the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.