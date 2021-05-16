SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the call of a shooting at the 2100 block of Portland Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. to find one 15 year old boy had been shot multiple times.
According to officers, three boys were walking along Portland Avenue when someone got out of a silver car that pulled up behind the boys and started shooting at them and hitting one 15 year old multiple times.
Police estimate around 15 to 20 shots were fired.
Police say there is no suspect, the investigation is ongoing.
-----
If you have any information on this shooting or the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.