SHREVEPORT, La - Police is asking the public’s help in locating a man believed responsible for shooting and beating another man with a firearm earlier today.
Violent Crime investigators say Quincy Miles, 38, as the person responsible for a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of East 73rd Street.
The victim, Carlos Harris, 46, is recovering at Ochsner LSU Health after suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh and a severe cut to his head from being beaten with a firearm.
Miles has an active arrest warrant charging him with one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Armed Robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Miles whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.