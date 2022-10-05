SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of at least $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man police say was involved in a shooting Monday night.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Keith Zacceaus, 35, who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
He's accused in a shooting that took place in the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with what was described then as a life-threatening injury. In a news release Wednesday, police said the victim is expected to recover.
To report information on Zacceaus' whereabouts and be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward, call in an anonymous tip to 318-673-7373 or visit the app, P3Tips.