A Shreveport man has died after gunfire erupted on West 77th Street Friday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. outside a house in the 100th block of West 77th Street, right across the street from Atkins Literacy Center. People reported hearing gunfire but didn't see a shooter. Police found the man outside with a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to University Health but died of his injuries.
This is the ninth shooting death in Shreveport since January 1.
