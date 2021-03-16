Much of the rash of shootings in Shreveport over the past week is believed to be retaliation between rival gangs whose actions are fueled by drugs, guns and antagonistic social media, authorities with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The homicides, attempted murders and shootouts have left six men dead and eight wounded. In one shootout, no one was injured but shots were fired into neighboring houses.
“It’s gangs, guns, drugs and rap,” said one person familiar with the rash of violence, who spoke on condition his name not be used because there are ongoing and sensitive investigations. “Drugs provide access to money, which buys guns, which allows them to shoot other people.”
Antagonistic social media posts and rap songs targeting specific individuals are fueling the situation, the official said.
The official stressed that multiple investigations are underway and not every case was necessarily linked, but there are believed to be common denominators in many. In one case in particular, authorities said, the victim had done nothing to provoke being killed.
“(The police) are doing the best they can, but (the gangs) know they are understaffed and overwhelmed,” the official added. “We need the public’s help.”
Many of the guns being used in the shootings have been stolen during vehicle burglaries – many of the vehicles left unlocked -- and then passed around or sold on the street, authorities said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in most of the retaliatory shootings. A man has been arrested in connection with the slaying police said was unprovoked.
The gun violence that started last Tuesday did not abate at the start of this week, with three men shot Monday night. Two were wounded in an exchange of gunfire they initiated.
That shootout occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Sugarleaf Trail. Shreveport police said Toronco Loston, 23, and Jaylen Pierre, 19, fired multiple shots into a house. Occupants of the house returned fire, hitting Loston and Pierre, police said. No one in the house was hit, police said.
A short time later, police said, the two wounded men showed up at a fire station on St. Vincent Avenue, where they received emergency treatment before being taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health.
Thirty minutes earlier, a man was shot in the face while walking in the 1700 block of Peach Street in the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, police said. The man’s wound was considered non-life threatening, Shreveport police said.
Last week’s violence left six dead and five wounded.
- Two men died in a shootout with each other Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Clanton Street. Police said the men were ages 18 and 22; their names have not been made public.
- That shooting occurred hours after a man was killed as he drove down Interstate 20 in western Shreveport. Eric Young, 30, of Irving, Texas, was shot multiple times and was dead when officers found him at the Jewella Avenue exit. Police said the shooter was in a vehicle that pulled alongside Young's vehicle. Bullets also hit a second vehicle but that driver was not hurt. No arrests have been made.
One man was killed, and five others injured in drive-by shootings Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
- Police said two people were standing outside a house in the 5800 block of West Canal Boulevard when someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and started shooting. Killed was Chazmon Marshall, 32. A second man was shot in the hip.
- One man was wounded in a shooting at Raceway gas station in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue Thursday night. Police said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman got away.
- Officers said a group of people were driving in north Shreveport when they noticed a pickup following them. The group drove to Atkins Park in the Highland neighborhood, where a fight broke out. Police said someone from the truck pulled a gun and shot one man. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
- Two men were wounded just before noon Friday in a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Merrick Street in the Highland neighborhood. Both men suffered non-life threating injuries.
- Police say two men in a vehicle started a shootout Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Parkridge Street. Witnesses told police the men opened fire on a group of people gathered under a carport. Several from the group fired back at the men as they drove away. No one was injured but bullets went into two neighboring houses.
- A 23-year-old Shreveport man died Wednesday evening in a drive-by shooting on Hamilton Avenue in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood. Police said Kelvin Braziel was inside a house when he was shot.
A 57-year-old Shreveport man was killed on East Wichita Street Tuesday night when a man walked up to the car where the victim was sitting and shot the victim seven times in what police said was an unprovoked shooting.
An arrest has been made in that case. Fabian Q. Alexander, 25, is held without bond.
Court records show Alexander has five arrests for domestic violence. The latest was in 2019, involved the mother of his child and occurred four days after Alexander had gotten out of jail after serving time for domestic violence. Alexander was sentenced to one year in prison for the attack on his girlfriend, court records show.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.