SHREVEPORT, La - Tuesday night the Shreveport City Council held a special session regarding an ongoing water bill dispute.
At the meeting, councilmembers unanimously voted to authorize payments for the class action lawsuit partial settlement against the city of Shreveport.
The lawsuit was a result of "rounding" sewer bills for residential customers during the winter months. That led to years of disputes.
The city will payout $5,900,000.00 to those included in the suit. KTBS reached out to the council for an interview, but they declined as the settlement is pending litigation and they were not able to speak on it.
During the session, one concern came from Councilman Flurry. He asked how those who have moved or closed businesses would get paid. He was told that there is a website for anyone in that situation, there they can retrieve their payment. Also, if money is not retrieved the city will get that money back.