SHREVEPORT, La - There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the State of Louisiana, but some residents spoke to KTBS-3 about their concerns on Friday.
Many said they are taking more time to wash their hands throughout the day. While others said they are being more considerate of others when coughing or sneezing. Some of the stores visited by KTBS-3 were missing a common item on its shelves - hand-sanitizer. Packs of sanitizing wipes were also sold out.
Carson Berry, a college freshman at LA Tech said he is constantly following updates about the virus. And he is taking every precaution to keep himself healthy.
"I've always covered my mouth when I sneeze. So that's really no different. But the washing of hands. I've tried to wash my hands pretty much every time I'm around the sink just to stay clean," Brooks said.
Monte Lloyd said he is not troubled but a bit concerned about the spreading of the virus.
"I've been hearing about (it being) in California and Texas. I think, New York. And I think I heard of a case in Colorado actually... ...I've been worried about the sickness spreading around and hopefully I don't catch it. Or nobody I know," Lloyd said.
Both men said they will stick to using a fist-bump or an elbow instead of a the traditional handshake while the Coronavirus is still rampant.