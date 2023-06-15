SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 15-year-old student has been arrested for having a loaded gun at school, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
Caddo Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Beaux Nunnery was notified Thursday afternoon about a student having a gun at Northwood High School. The student was attending a summer school program.
Nunnery found the student in class and confiscated a loaded handgun from the waistband of his shorts.
The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for Carrying a firearm on school property and Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.