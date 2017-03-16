A sixth-grader from Shreveport is headed to the National Spelling Bee.
Calvin "Cal" Alexander, 12, won a regional spelling bee in Ruston this past weekend that featured 29 students from 25 Louisiana parishes.
The winning word was "covert" -- not one of those included on the list of often-harder words participants had been given beforehand to help them prepare.
Cal, a student at Caddo Middle Magnet, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington, D.C., on May 28-June 3.
Cal is the son of Kathryn and Calvin Alexander. His path to the national bee started in a spelling bee at Caddo Middle Magnet. Two students in that bee were recommended to participate in the regional contest.