RUSTON La. - Wednesday, six Northside Elementary Photography Club students got some exposure that could put their career path into focus.
They visited Louisiana Tech’s F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center, which houses classrooms and the School of Design’s art gallery. There, the students explored the next level of photography.
“When they walked in they brought their camera, they just started taking pictures looking at pictures on the wall. Some of the things that they see in the moment. I mean it’s just blowing their minds, so I think this is a great experience.” Said Bennie Dotie, MLK Neighborhood Association’s projects manager.
The students learned about the history of photography and how a camera works. They also made bandanas to teach how to manipulate darkness and light in the printing process -- learning new information and creating a memory they won’t forget.