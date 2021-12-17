SHREVEPORT, La. - With Christmas only eight days away, KTBS teamed up with the Symphony Orchestra and the Centenary Choir for our annual holiday show.
It'll first air Saturday at 10 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21 and will run several times over the next week. Therefore, you'll have plenty of chances to watch it. Check out the preview above of what you can expect to hear.
The Symphony is hosting a concert on Saturday at the Riverview Theatre, which includes Holiday Pops with Erich Bergen. Click here to purchase tickets.