SHREVEPORT, La -- Despite a plea from the MPC director to hit pause, the Shreveport City Council pushed ahead with changes to the planning agency at Tuesday's meeting.
The council removed areas of Caddo Parish outside city limits from the jurisdiction of what is now known as the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission.
This follows enactment of a state law at the first of the year to cut Caddo Parish out of the MPC. That was after property owners rebelled against enforcement of the MPC's Unified Development Code, and La. Rep. Danny McCormick pushed the law through the legislature.
With that law now the subject of a lawsuit and a review by the Louisiana attorney general, MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke asked the council to wait.
"It's not going to disrupt the city of Shreveport. It's not going to hurt the city of Shreveport. But until all of the answers have been answered about this actual bill, that you table this ordinance, please," Clarke told the council.
But when Danielle Brown, Shreveport Deputy Chief of Litigation from the city attorney's office took the mic, she told the council, "If we do nothing, we will not be in compliance with the law that's on the books as of right now."
After her words, the council voted 5-2 to amend and repeal related sections of the city's ordinances with the MPC. All five Democrats said yes. The two republicans said no.
This leaves open the question of whether three remaining members of the MPC, who were appointed by the parish, can still serve.