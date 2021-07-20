SHREVEPORT, La. – Dequita Hopkins-Ashley, 40, of Shreveport, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to spend 18 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for tax fraud, announced acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.
Hopkins-Ashley was also ordered to pay $129,000 in restitution i
She was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2020 and on March 26 pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false return.
Hopkins-Ashley owned and operated a tax preparation service called “Elite Tax Service” in Shreveport and was employed as a tax preparer. In February 2017, she met with an undercover agent posing as a client of Elite Tax Service and prepared and filed a Form 1040, in which she claimed a false business loss on Form Schedule C in the amount of $6,100. T
The undercover agent did not provide this information to her; no such business existed. The falsified tax return would have allowed the agent to get a tax refund.
The IRS - Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case